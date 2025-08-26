‘People make prime ministers’: Swami Avimukteshwaranand on Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 26 Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, on Tuesday addressed questions ranging from politics to ongoing debates within the community of Hindu saints, offering clarity on each issue.

When asked if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could ever become Prime Minister, Swami Avimukteshwaranand stressed that in a democracy, only the people hold the power to decide.

“The question was asked whether Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister. I said clearly that it is the people who make someone Prime Minister. Neither Rahul Gandhi nor any king becomes Prime Minister on their own. Whoever the people choose becomes the Prime Minister,” he said.

On the issue of rising tensions and public disagreements among Hindu saints, the Shankaracharya dismissed suggestions of conflict. He argued that differences within the saint community were often exaggerated.

“There is no war among saints. These are normal discussions and differences of opinion. In the army, also, jawans do exercises to prepare themselves, and they also have discussions. It does not mean that they fight, but rather it’s a way to prepare. Similarly, in our community, debates and divergent views happen. But there is no situation of fighting, only deliberations,” he clarified.

Responding to recent remarks by Jagadguru Ramabhadracharya, who reportedly stated that Swami Premanand cannot recite even a single Sanskrit shloka, Avimukteshwaranand urged restraint.

He said any such accusation must be backed with evidence. “It is right for Jagadguru Ramabhadracharya to express his views, but whatever he says should first be substantiated. Only after presenting proof should one level charge against another. Without evidence, any such allegation will be considered wrong,” he noted.

The Shankaracharya’s comments come amid heightened media focus on both political and religious debates, where statements by senior saints often stir public discourse.

