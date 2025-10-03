‘People my true strength’, says Gajendra Shekhawat on his 58th birthday in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Oct 3 Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat celebrated his 58th birthday in Jodhpur on Friday with a series of social and religious events marked by devotion, service, and enthusiasm from party workers and supporters.

At the Seth Pannalal Gaushala in Mandore, Shekhawat performed cow service and cut a special Lapsi cake for Mother Cow, which he then offered to the cows.

Calling it a symbolic act of devotion, the Union Minister said the affection and blessings of the people were his true “energy and strength.” His birthday was marked by several community-driven programmes.

BJP workers and family members welcomed him with garlands, jaggery weigh-ins, and a flower shower at Garh Ganesh on Pal Road. The event saw the participation of Cabinet Minister Jogaram Patel, BJP Jodhpur City Rural President Tribhuvan Singh Bhati, Ram Pratap Singh, and several other leaders.

To commemorate the day, blood donation camps were organised in Kudi Bhagatsuni and at the Marwar Rajput Sabha Bhawan, where Shekhawat also cut a cake.

The programs were attended by dignitaries, including Medical College Principal Dr. B.S. Jodha and Gopal Singh Bhalasaria. At the BJP Jodhpur City Office, he was welcomed with fireworks and felicitations led by District President Rajendra Paliwal.

Shekhawat also sought blessings from saints by visiting temples and religious places, including Butati Dham Temple, Dadu Ram Satram Ji’s holy place, Siddh Peeth Paudham, and the Veer Tejaji Temple at Rohicha Kalan.

He described these visits as spiritually enriching on his special day. The minister received warm birthday wishes from several top leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings, praising Shekhawat’s efforts in promoting Indian culture and tourism: “Heartiest birthday wishes to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is making extensive efforts to make India a tourist destination. I wish him a long and healthy life.”

Wishes also poured in from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and other leaders.

Shekhawat expressed gratitude for the love of Jodhpur’s people, saying, “It is because of their blessings that I can represent them in Modiji’s government.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor