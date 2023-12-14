People need to opt for alternative energy: Goa Minister

Panaji, Dec 14 Goa Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira on Thursday said that people need to opt for alternative energy as "we cannot rely on natural resources energy for long as they are depleted day by day".

He said this while speaking during the National Energy Conservation day programme.

"We cannot rely on natural resources energy for long as they are depleted day by day. We have to be very much serious about consumption of energy and opt for alternative sources of energy," Aleixo Sequeira said.

He said that conservation of energy requires people's participation, where the Government alone cannot be successful.

"Our government has initiated various steps to inform people about the importance of energy conservation and bring in use of equipments, which reduces the consumption of energy. This year, the energy conservation campaign was taken at the high school level to make the students participate and to educate their family members, people around them and who can become best ambassadors of energy conservation," he added.

He said that energy conservation is the need of the hour. "Our natural sources of energy are limited and therefore we have to use them judiciously and avoid those which generate pollution. If we want to secure our existence, conservation of energy and environment is a must," he reiterated.

