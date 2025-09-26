People now call Vande Bharat Express 'Modi's Train': Union Minister Shekhawat

Jaipur, Sep 26 Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become synonymous with all-round development, as reflected in the growing popularity of the Vande Bharat Express, now being fondly called “Modi’s Train” by the public.

PM Modi virtually flagged-off three new semi-high-speed trains, including the Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express, the Bikaner–Delhi Vande Bharat Express, and the Udaipur–Chandigarh semi-high-speed train.

At Jodhpur Railway Station, where the event was celebrated in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Shekhawat, and other leaders, the launch was hailed as a historic moment for Rajasthan’s connectivity.

Shekhawat said the Jodhpur–Delhi route via Jaipur will provide passengers with a fast, comfortable, and modern rail travel experience, while also boosting tourism in Rajasthan’s Sun City.

He described Vande Bharat as a symbol of self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) since it is completely indigenously manufactured.

Shekhawat emphasised that the Vande Bharat Express will significantly boost tourism in Jodhpur, giving the city greater connectivity with the national capital.

The train, which runs from Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt via Jaipur, is designed to provide passengers with a modern, fast, and comfortable travel experience that matches global standards.

He underlined that the Vande Bharat is entirely indigenously manufactured, reflecting India’s growing technological capabilities.

According to Shekhawat, the train is not just a means of transport but also a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), showcasing the nation’s progress towards becoming a developed and innovation-driven economy.

The Union Minister expressed gratitude to Railway Minister Vaishnav, noting that the promise made to the people of Jodhpur had been fulfilled.

He said: “This train is not just a mode of transport but a reflection of the people’s affection for Modi ji. That is why citizens proudly call it Modi’s Train. This trust and confidence is Modi’s guarantee.”

The inauguration was attended by several dignitaries, including Pali MP P.P. Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, Sursagar MLA Devendra Joshi, Jodhpur City MLA Atul Bhansali, District President Rajendra Paliwal, DRM Anurag Tripathi, along with BJP officials, workers, and railway staff.

Adding a cultural touch to the event, Shekhawat and Vaishnav launched the Pali Kulhad initiative at the railway station. Both leaders enjoyed hot Kulhad tea and demonstrated digital payments, symbolising the blend of tradition and technology.

With the addition of these trains, Rajasthan’s railway network is set to play a bigger role in tourism, connectivity, and economic growth, furthering PM Modi’s vision of a modern, self-reliant India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor