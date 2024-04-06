People of all castes are with Congress: Siddaramaiah

Kolar (Karnataka), April 6 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that people of all castes across the state are with Congress and in the coming days more people will join the party

“People of all castes including the middle classes are with Congress. This time the Congress will win by a large margin,” the Chief Minister told media persons while participating in the election campaign for Kolar Lok Sabha candidate K.V Gautam.

Reacting to the BJP's statement that the government will fall after the Lok Sabha elections, he said that the Congress has won 136 seats and secured 43 per cent of the votes while the BJP has won 64.

“More people will join our party in the coming days. There is no question of the government falling. All the guarantees will be implemented in five years,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the Centre had allocated Rs 5,300 crore from the budget. “Did they give even one rupee? The 15th Finance Commission had promised to provide Rs 5,495 crores. They had also promised to allocate Rs 3,000 crore each for the development of the peripheral ring road and lakes. Did they give it?” the Chief Minister asked.

“Did they (BJP) bring 15 lakh rupees from abroad and give it to everyone? The BJP promised that they would create 2 crore jobs every year. They said Acche din Ayega and that farmers' income would be doubled. They said they would reduce prices. Did they?”

He said that people believed in our guarantees and voted for them.

