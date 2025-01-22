People of Ayodhya rejected BJP, says AAP's Priyanka Kakkar on new campaign song

New Delhi, Jan 22 As the BJP launched a new campaign song for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, invoking the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to appeal to voters, AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar responded sharply on Wednesday, asserting that the people of Ayodhya had rejected the BJP despite the temple’s construction.

The BJP's song, "Jo Ram ko lekar aaye, unka raaj hoga Delhi mei (Those who have brought Ram will rule Delhi!)", highlights pressing issues in the national Capital, such as pollution, drinking water, inadequate waste management, and overflowing landfills.

Speaking with IANS, Kakkar criticised the BJP’s narrative, saying, "Look, where the Ram Temple was built, the people there rejected the BJP. Why? Because the BJP took away people's lands without compensation, made them homeless, and bulldozed their homes. After the Ram Temple was built, the roof leaked during the first rain, and even the priest spoke about it. The BJP is a deeply corrupt party, top to bottom. Who are they to bring God? God has brought us all."

Kakkar also commented on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s rallies in Muslim-majority areas, congratulating him for his outreach.

Reacting to Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's accusation that "Punjab police personnel are campaigning in the national Capital," Kakkar urged Dikshit to stop echoing the BJP's rhetoric, stating, "Dikshit should stop speaking the language of the BJP. Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise for the insult to Punjabis by BJP members. Otherwise, Punjabis will press the button so hard this time in Delhi that the current will reach BJP."

The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

Just like the previous elections, the BJP and the AAP are expected to fiercely compete against each other. While the AAP has exercised immense political control over Delhi for over a decade now, the BJP has been exiled to the Opposition's benches. With both parties fighting to capture the seat, it will be interesting to see what Congress decides to do this time around.

