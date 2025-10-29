People of Bihar will give befitting reply to Congress and RJD, says MP CM Yadav

Bhopal/Patna, Oct 29 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday, addressed three back-to-back public rallies in poll-bound Bihar and launched a scathing attack on the Opposition INDIA bloc, especially Congress and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Chief Minister Yadav said that Congress leaders were challenging the existence of Lord Ram by filing affidavits in the Supreme Court, however, the Ram temple was built in Ayodhya.

He noted that the Congress has hurt the sentiments of Hindus and now the people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply for their sins.

"After the Mahakal Lok Corridor in Ujjain, Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi and Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a pledge to establish Mata Sita's birthplace Sitamarhi in Bihar as a pilgrimage site," Chief Minister Yadav said while addressing a public rally in Bihar.

While campaigning for the NDA candidate Mithun Yadav from Nathnagar Assembly constituency, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, who has been included among the star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly elections, said the BJP is the only party where ground level workers are given big responsibility.

Citing his own example, Chief Minister Yadav said, "No one from my family was in politics, but the BJP made me an MLA and then the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. It can happen in the BJP only where the effort of an ordinary party worker is recognised."

He also reiterated that Bihar has long been a guiding force for India and remains under the divine blessings of the Almighty.

"Bihar is the land of Lord Buddha and Mahavir, who enlightened not only the nation but the entire world," he said.

The soft-spoken Mohan Yadav, who rose unexpectedly to the top post in December 2023, is being projected as the BJP's Yadav face to counter Tejashwi Yadav's influence among the state's dominant Yadav community in Bihar, said that there are very few Yadav families in Ujjain South (Assembly seat), and yet he won the recent Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yadav's presence signals a deeper BJP strategy to create a dent within the RJD's Yadav vote share, which has remained largely intact since the 1990s.

Polling for the total 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced on November 14, according to the Election Commission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor