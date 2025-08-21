People of Bihar will vote for education and health, not on caste equations: Prashant Kishor

Patna, Aug 21 Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, on Thursday, addressed a large public gathering in Sujapur Vidyalaya Maidan in Bihar's Katihar district as part of his ongoing Bihar Badlaav Yatra.

Calling the overwhelming support for his movement a result of the 30 years of struggle of the people of Bihar, Kishor said that people are now ready to vote for education and employment instead of fear and caste equations.

"For three decades, people of Bihar have been voting for Lalu Prasad out of fear of Nitish Kumar-BJP, and for BJP out of fear of Lalu. This time, people want to vote for the future of their children," he added.

Making a string of big announcements, Kishor declared that after the upcoming festival of Chhath this year, migration from Bihar will end.

"Around 50 lakh youths working outside Bihar for Rs 10,000 to 12,000 wages will be brought back and provided jobs of a similar scale within the state. From December 2025, every man and woman aged above 60 years will receive a monthly pension of Rs 2,000," the Jan Suraaj Chief said.

He also added that until government schools improve, children below 15 years will be able to study in private schools at government expense, ensuring even the poorest child can study in English-medium institutions.

"Vote by looking at the face of your children, not the leaders," Kishor appealed, adding that this year's Diwali and Chhath would be the last festivals of Bihar's misery.

When asked about reports of a rift between Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, Kishor dismissed it as irrelevant.

"Whether there is a fight or friendship between Lalu Yadav's children, people of Bihar have nothing to do with it. They want schools, factories, industries, and flood relief -- not family feuds," he remarked sarcastically.

Kishor urged people to reject traditional leaders.

"Do not vote for those who loot you and your children -- be it Lalu, Nitish, or PM Modi. This time, vote for your children's education and employment. Establish the rule of the people in Bihar, not the rule of families," he said.

