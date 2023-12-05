People of Delhi aware of baseless nature of BJP's accusations: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Dec 5 Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the people of the national capital were aware of the baseless nature of the accusations made against the AAP by the saffron party.

Addressing a public meeting during the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign, Rai, also the Delhi unit convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said the "false accusations" were BJP's attempt to undermine the Arvind Kejriwal government.

He also criticised the BJP for resorting to "deceitful means to destabilise the AAP government".

Rai claimed that the BJP was targeting AAP leaders with false allegations, fearing they cannot defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the elections.

He said that the people of Delhi will continue to support Kejriwal, and the BJP's conspiracies will not succeed.

Meanwhile, senior party leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Raaj Kumar Anand conducted a door-to-door campaign under the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' initiative.

During this campaign, party workers informed the public about alleged attempts by the BJP to falsely implicate AAP leaders in fabricated cases.

Anand stressed the need to understand public opinions on whether Kejriwal should continue to lead the government from jail if falsely arrested.

The campaign aims to expose what the AAP considers the BJP's conspiracies and gather public feedback on the hypothetical situation of Kejriwal's arrest.

The 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign serves as a platform for the AAP to counter the BJP's accusations and gauge public sentiment on the political situation in Delhi.

