"People of Gujarat have the wisdom of listening to everybody": PM Modi after casting vote in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections here. The PM walked to the polling booth at Nishan Public School to a cheering crowd. He greeted the people on the way and stood in the queue awaiting his turn to vote.After walking to his elder brother Soma Modi’s house which is located near the polling station, PM Modi spoke to the media and congratulated the voters and the Election Commission of India for celebrating the “festival of democracy.”He said, “The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank people of the country. I also congratulate the Election Commission for conducting elections so magnificently, developing this great tradition of conducting elections that bolsters our prestige in the world. A good example of this was seen in this election.”

Further while speaking to the reporters in Gujarati, the Premier said, “I heartily thank the voters of Gujarat for celebrating the festival of democracy with full fervour. The people of Gujarat have the wisdom of listening to everybody and accepting what is right. This is the nature of Gujarat. Following this nature, people are voting in large numbers.”Earlier this morning, PM Modi urged the people of the state to vote in large numbers. in 14,975 polling stations for the second phase of elections in 93 constituencies, out of the total 182 in Gujarat, spread across 14 districts of north and central regions.PM Modi had tweeted, “Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM.”Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also cast his vote in the city today.The campaigning for the 2nd phase of Gujarat assembly elections ends today. 93 seats will vote in the second phase on December 5. The first phase of the polls for 89 seats were held on December 1.