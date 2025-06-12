People of Maha share the grief, agencies instructed to be ready to help: CM Fadnavis on Air India plane crash

Mumbai, June 12 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condoled the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash incident, terming it as 'extremely heartbreaking and painful', adding that instructions have been given to the agencies to prepared to lend assistance.

“Many have lost their family members and loved ones. The tragedy is beyond words and heartbreaking for many families. We, the people of Maharashtra, share in the grief of all of them. We pray to God that they may get the strength to recover from this tragic loss,” he said in his condolence message.

CM Fadnavis said: "The Ahmedabad-London flight was the last for many. The fact that the accident occurred in a residential area has further increased the severity of the accident. The country has plunged into grief due to this accident, and the families of the passengers on the plane, the officers and employees of the plane, and the citizens of the accident-hit area have no strength to bear the grief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken serious note of this accident and have immediately directed the relevant agencies.

“In this difficult time, the citizens of Maharashtra, all our agencies stand firmly with the government and administration of Gujarat. The agencies have been directed to provide good treatment to the injured in the accident and to provide all necessary assistance to the families of the concerned. Instructions have been given to be prepared for transport facilities, medical treatment and related measures."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said: "Absolutely devastated by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad — a national tragedy that has shaken every Indian heart. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for strength to those grieving and a swift recovery for the injured. My thoughts are also with the anxious families awaiting news — the nation stands with you.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said: "The news of the horrific Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad is absolutely devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who are affected by this tragedy."

In his condolence message, Pawar said: “The crash of an Air India flight, which took off from Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat bound for London, into buildings in Ahmedabad city, resulting in the death of passengers and local residents, is a shocking, distressing, and tragic incident. The entire nation, including Maharashtra, is grieving today due to this plane crash in Ahmedabad city, and I offer my heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives. Every Maharashtrian shares the grief of their families.

"The Gujarat Police, fire brigade, ambulance services, medical teams, and security forces reached the accident site and promptly carried out rescue and relief operations. However, the loss of life is immense and irreparable. Although the exact cause of the accident is not yet known, it will become clear after the investigation. Nevertheless, there is a need to take steps to prevent such incidents from recurring.”

He added: “This tragedy highlights the urgent need to pay more serious attention to the safety of aviation services. There is a call for airline companies to review their aircraft safety measures, adhere to safety standards, and ensure that such accidents do not occur in the future.”

Former Union Minister and NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar said: "The incident of an Air India passenger plane crashing in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is deeply heart-wrenching. It is also reported that there has been significant loss of life in this accident, which is extremely tragic. I pray that the agencies treating the injured passengers and working on relief efforts at the crash site receive strength, and that the condition of the injured improve as quickly as possible.”

Former Union Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel stated: "Deeply concerned by reports of the Air India flight incident at Ahmedabad airport today. Our hearts go out to all passengers, crew members, and their families during this anxious time. Standing in solidarity with the people of Gujarat as we await further updates from authorities."

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said: "Shocked, saddened to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for safety of survivors and for the families of everyone on that plane. Let’s hope and pray for them all.”

He said: “I have decided to not celebrate my birthday tomorrow, as earlier planned, with those wanting to meet and greet me personally. Seeing today’s tragic events that have unfolded, my prayers, like everyone else’s are with the victims and their families. I will humbly request everyone who planned/ wished to meet and greet me tomorrow, to kindly honour my request.”

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal said: "The incident of a plane carrying passengers crashing in a residential area in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is extremely shocking and heart-wrenching. It appears that significant damage has occurred in this incident.I pray that the passengers involved in this accident and the residents of the area are safe. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers and citizens.”

NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule said: "Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic crash of @airindia flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, operating on the Ahmedabad–London Gatwick route. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families during this tragic time. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery."

