People of Punjab must reject politics of lies, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jan 11 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, targeting the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, on Sunday said the country and the states need experienced, responsible and public welfare-oriented governance.

“Politics should not be a means to enjoy power, but a medium of service. However, the Punjab government has reduced it to the pursuit of power alone.”

Referring to the Guru tradition of Punjab, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to reject injustice and the politics of lies, and contribute towards strengthening good governance based on development, honesty and national interest.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting in Samrala in Ludhiana district of Punjab.

CM Saini said the model presented by Haryana could become the foundation of good governance across the country. “Therefore, in the coming time, the people of Punjab should show the way out of power to those who seek votes by telling lies.” He assured that “if a government is formed in Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the schemes whose benefits are being provided in Haryana will also be extended to the people of Punjab”.

The Chief Minister said that whether it was the Congress government earlier or the present Aam Aadmi Party government, both failed to fulfil promises made to the people of Punjab. “In contrast, the double-engine government in Haryana made 217 promises during the Assembly elections and fulfilled 54 of them within just one year.” Questioning the AAP government in Punjab, he asked it to clarify how much compensation it provided for the loss of livestock during the monsoon floods in the state.

He said that the double-engine government in Haryana has provided compensation to farmers for crop damage, loss of livestock, and damage to houses.

Taking a jibe at those indulging in the politics of lies, CM Saini said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claims that the government will provide compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for crop damage, whereas Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal goes to Gujarat and claims that their government has provided compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers.

He said this “is a government of lies which is not working in the interest of the people.” The Chief Minister said in Haryana, the state government has transferred Rs 1,400 crore directly into farmers’ accounts under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana. In addition, over the past 11 years, Rs 15,500 crore has been provided to farmers as compensation for crop damage.

He challenged Punjab CM Mann and Congress leaders to state how much compensation they provided to farmers during their tenures.

