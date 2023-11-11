People of Rajasthan will vote for fight against inequality, political dictatorship: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, Nov 11 Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday recalled the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that the people of the state will vote for the message of the 'yatra' -- 'a fight against inequality, unemployment and political dictatorship perpetrated by the Modi government'.

In a post on X, Ramesh said: "Passing through the Bharat Jodo Bridge in Jaipur this afternoon brought back many memories of the 485 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan in December last year. This is natural because the longest period of the yatra was in Rajasthan. The 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was not only an event but a historic movement."

He said that the yatra had a profound impact on the political fortunes of the Congress in Rajasthan and other parts of India.

"When the people of the state vote on November 25, the Congress party will get the mandate again," he said in the post.

"The people of Rajasthan will vote for the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra - a fight against inequality, unemployment and political dictatorship perpetrated by the Modi government. They will vote for what the Congress government has achieved in the last five years -- for the transformative schemes that are giving them respite from the anti-people policies of the BJP. Also, (they) will vote for the seven guarantees given by the Congress...," Ramesh added.

His remarks came ahead of the crucial polling to elect the 200-member Assembly in the state on November 25.

Congress is seeking second consecutive term in the state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 last year from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari and passed through the states Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and union territories of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra concluded in Srinagar on January 30. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the yatra from the front and addressed several public meetings and also met either several groups of societies during the yatra.

