People of TN have decided to vote for BJP on April 19, says PM Modi in Salem

Chennai, March 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the people of Tamil Nadu have decided to vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi, while speaking at a mammoth public meeting in Salem, said that his government had worked for the development and prosperity of Tamil Nadu and left no stone unturned for it.

The PM also said that his government at the Centre had provided drinking water to homes and free medical treatment to the people of Tamil Nadu.

He added that many people had benefited from the Mudra loan scheme of the government.

PM Modi also said that in this Lok Sabha election, the BJP-led NDA would cross the 400-seat mark.

He said that the INDIA bloc was deliberately insulting Hindu dharma and added that every statement against it was well thought of.

PM Modi said that the DMK and the Congress were synonymous with corruption and dynastic rule.

He said that while the country was progressing to 5G, the Congress was on vacation and sarcastically remarked that for the DMK, 5G was fifth generation of the same family ruling the state.

He said, “This 5G family has tainted India and Tamil Nadu’s image worldwide through the infamous 2G scam.”

The PM turned emotional while speaking about the BJP’s Tamil Nadu General Secretary, ‘auditor’ Ramesh who was hacked to death inside his residential compound in Salem on June 19, 2013 by an unidentified gang.

PM Modi said that Ramesh was a hard-working ‘karyakarta’ and that he was a great orator.

Remembering Ramesh, the PM said, “Aaj, Salem ka woh mera Ramesh nahi hai (Today Ramesh, my friend from Salem is no more).”

He also spoke about BJP leader, late KN Lakshmanan, who led the fight against Emergency in Salem. He passed away in 2020 due to age-related illnesses at his residence in Salem.

PM Modi said, “Lakshmanan ji’s role in the anti-Emergency movement and activities in sociocultural movements will always be remembered.”

The PM lauded the Tamil language and stressed on its ancient heritage and spoke about the importance of its global recognition.

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu President, K Annamalai, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, L Murugan, state Vice President and former MP, KP Ramalingam, former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader, O.Panneerselvam, were present at the rally.

