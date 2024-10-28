People of West Bengal want freedom from CM Banerjee's govt in 2026: Giriraj Singh

Patna, Oct 28 As Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the BJP would come to power in West Bengal after the 2026 polls, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday asserted that the people want freedom from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule.

On Sunday, speaking at the launch of the BJP's membership drive in Kolkata, HM Shah had claimed that other parties follow dynastic politics.

Talking to IANS, Giriraj Singh said, "The people, especially the Hindu community 'Matua Mahasangha' have made up their minds that they don't want to have Mamata's rule in the state."

"The people of Bengal want freedom from the Trinamool Congress because they want freedom from Bangladeshi infiltrators and corruption. They want freedom from the Trinamool Congress government as they want freedom from Muslim appeasement. So with all this, it is clear that the BJP will form the next government in 2026," he stated.

Singh further attacked former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for saying that Singh has no identity and said, "Yadav has rightly said that I have no identity. The world knows the identity of Lalu Yadav's family. They are well-known for fodder and land-for-job scams. They are also known for creating hatred in the community," he concluded.

Giriraj Singh further alleged a 'Rail Jihad' conspiracy and said, "It is going on in our country and is being run by a particular community. National property is being attacked. We are getting so many news reports of such train derailment cases but Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav's family will not say anything about this. They indulge in appeasement. This incident warns the people that preparations for civil war are underway, with this first attack targeted at trains."

Earlier on September 22, Giriraj Singh labelled a train mishap as a terrorist plot, alleging that it involved members of a particular community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor