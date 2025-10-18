‘People offer Namaz on roads’: K’taka Congress MLA on RSS ban

Tumakuru, Oct 18 Questioning his own government on the rule that makes it mandatory for all organisations to obtain permission before holding events in public places — a move allegedly aimed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — former minister and MLA K.N. Rajanna has asked whether people offering Namaz (prayers) on roads will also be required to seek permission.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru on Saturday, Rajanna said, “Do they really need to bring a law like this? It may exist on paper, but let’s see how much of it can actually be implemented. People offer namaz on roads — will they take permission? Do we tell them to obtain permission?”

He further questioned, “People conduct namaz prayers on roads. Will they come forward to seek permission, or will they be asked to obtain it? We should only make laws that can be implemented. If laws that cannot be enforced are passed, they will remain only in the statute books.”

Answering a query, Rajanna clarified, “Minister Priyank Kharge has written a letter to make it mandatory for the RSS to seek permission to hold meetings in public places. He has not called for a ban on the RSS. The rule seeks to ensure that all organisations seek permission before conducting events. It remains to be seen how far this can be enforced.”

Rajanna was recently dropped from the cabinet for contradicting Rahul Gandhi’s claims regarding alleged voter fraud.

The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all organisations to obtain prior permission to hold events in public spaces. This follows Priyank Kharge’s letter demanding a ban on RSS activities in such spaces.

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided in the cabinet meeting to make obtaining permission from government authorities mandatory for all private organisations in public spaces across the state.

BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, have challenged the government’s order and declared that they would conduct RSS events as usual, daring the government to take action if possible.

BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath has also appealed to party leaders and workers to set the RSS anthem ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’ as their mobile ringtone.

The Karnataka government on Saturday removed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) posters, buntings, saffron flags, and Bhagwa Dhwajs in Chittapur town and Chamarajanagar city ahead of the 'Path Sanchalan' (foot march) programmes organised by the RSS.

The marches had been planned as a challenge to the government’s order requiring prior permission for activities in public places.

