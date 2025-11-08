People praise PM Modi, slam ‘jungle raj’ after Bettiah rally

New Delhi, Nov 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bettiah on Saturday drew massive crowds, with residents lauding his speech and contrasting the current era of governance with what they described as the “jungle raj” of the past under the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The rally, held as part of the BJP’s campaign outreach in Bihar ahead of the second and final phase of voting on November 11, saw people from across Champaran and neighbouring districts gathering in large numbers to hear the Prime Minister speak. For many, it was not just a political event but a reaffirmation of their trust in PM Modi’s leadership and vision for development.

Locals who attended the rally expressed strong support for the Prime Minister and appreciation for the changes they said had taken place in Bihar over the past decade.

“Today, all of us in Bihar and in India are safe because of PM Modi. We have seen the era when Lalu's government was in power. There was jungle raj back then, but look now -- schools and colleges have been built, girls go to school, and the law-and-order situation is so much better,” said Barjesh Patel.

Another attendee, Vidya Lal Chowdhary, said the crowd’s enthusiasm reflected the public’s faith in PM Modi’s leadership.

“The entire public came here in such large groups to listen to PM Modi. People couldn't even find a place to stand. We have all seen the RJD era. PM Modi has assured us that he will never let us face any problems,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Gauri Lal Shankar, another local, said, “Lakhs of people came to listen to PM Modi. He gave a very good speech. Ever since Modi became Prime Minister, everyone has been benefiting from central government schemes, and development has taken place.”

The atmosphere in Bettiah remained charged even after the rally ended, with locals celebrating what they called the “return of development” and rejecting the “fear and lawlessness” associated with previous regimes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor