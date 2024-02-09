People protest across Kashmir against killing of non-locals

Srinagar, Feb 9 Protests were held by people on Thursday in different parts of Kashmir against the killing of two non-locals by terrorists in Srinagar.

The protesters took out a candlelight march in north Kashmir's Ganderbal district, calling it a march for ‘Unity in Grief’.

In south Kashmir's Pulwama district, people came out condemning the killing of two civilians by the terrorists, as they expressed solidarity with the bereaved families carrying banners that read ‘United Against Terrorism’.

In north Kashmir's Handwara town in Kupwara district, protesters carried banners saying ‘We stand with the families of Amritpal and Rohit -- No to innocent killings’.

There has been widespread public condemnation of the killing of two non-local civilians, Amritpal Singh and Rohit, in the Shalkadal area of Srinagar on Wednesday evening. Both the slain civilians belonged to Punjab.

Local politicians, civil society members, religious leaders and common people across the social spectrum have condemned these killings.

Security forces have launched a massive manhunt to nab the assailants and bring them to justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor