People reposing faith in Cong guarantees, PM Modi & Shah busy in divisive talks: Kharge

New Delhi, Nov 23 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the atmosphere in Rajasthan was in the grand old party's favour as people were reposing faith in its seven guarantees, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were busy in hollow and divisive talks but people will change the tradition this time.

Kharge in a post on X, said, "Today is the last day of Rajasthan election campaign. Rajasthan, the holy land of heroes and warriors, has accepted our public welfare schemes. Thanks to more than one crore families for reposing their trust in the 7 guarantees of the Congress Party. There is an atmosphere in favor of the Congress party in the entire state."

Taking a potshot at the BJP, the Congress leader said, "BJP is scared of our social justice, economic empowerment and savings and relief schemes. Prime Minister Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah are busy in hollow, absurd and divisive talks, they are not liking the seven guarantees of the Congress Party. This time the public will not fall for their lies, deception and hateful words."

"The people of Rajasthan have decided that this time the tradition will change and they will give another opportunity to the Congress party," Kharge asserted.

The campaigning for the Rajasthan Assembly elections will come to an end at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The voting for the 200-member Assembly election will take place on November 25 and counting of votes is scheduled on December 3.

The Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term in the desert state which has a tradition of changing parties in governance for the last three decades.

