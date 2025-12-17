People take to streets in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh after elephants kill four in a day

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Dec 17 Anger and panic gripped Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Wednesday after four people were killed in separate wild elephant attacks within a single day, prompting residents to take to the streets in protest.

Enraged villagers blocked the Number Four Chowk in Ghato for several hours, raising slogans against the district administration and the Forest Department and accusing them of negligence.

The road blockade disrupted traffic on the Ramgarh–Kedla main road and adjoining routes, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

The four deaths occurred between Tuesday evening and late at night in the Ghato police station area. The victims have been identified as Amit Rajwar, 33, Amul Mahto, 35, Parvati Devi, 40, and Savitri Devi, 45.

News of the multiple fatalities spread quickly, triggering fear across the region and forcing many villagers to remain indoors overnight.

The first incident took place around 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the Ara Number Four Feeder Breaker in West Bokaro.

According to locals, a herd of elephants was resting by the roadside when residents from nearby areas gathered to see them. Some villagers allegedly tried to chase the elephants away, which angered one of the animals, which then attacked the crowd.

Rajwar, who was returning home to Ichakdih after his shift at Sarubera Colliery, was trampled to death.

The incident caused chaos, with traffic coming to a halt on the Ramgarh-Kedla road as several heavy vehicle drivers abandoned their vehicles and fled to safety.

A few hours later, Mahto, a resident of Giddi, was also killed in an elephant attack. The situation worsened late at night when the herd trampled to death Parvati Devi, wife of Mahavir Manjhi, and Savitri Devi, wife of the late Lakhan Karmali.

The back-to-back incidents have shaken the entire region. Protesters alleged that the forest department and district administration have failed to take concrete and long-term measures to prevent elephants from straying into human settlements.

Villagers demanded immediate steps to confine elephants to forest areas, strengthen early-warning mechanisms, and provide prompt and adequate compensation to the families of those killed.

