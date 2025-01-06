'People who fear cockroaches in the bathroom become Collector and SP', says ex-Raj Minister

Jaipur, Jan 6 Former Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha has stirred a controversy with his remarks about administrative officers, claiming that "people who fear cockroaches in the bathroom become thanedaar (police station incharge), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Deputy District Collector, Superintendent of Police, etc. and those who dare to put their hands into snake or lizard burrows fail their Class 10 exams".

Gudha made this statement on Sunday in Gothra village of Jhunjhunu district, while addressing a Kisan Sabha opposing the Shree Cement factory.

The meeting raised issues, including demands for local employment opportunities.

Permission for the gathering, scheduled near the factory on January 5, was denied by SDM Jai Singh, citing an ongoing prohibition against protests within 300 metres of the factory.

This prohibition aligns with an injunction issued by Nawalgarh senior civil judge on August 14, 2024.

The SDM warned that violating the order could lead to legal action.

Despite the restrictions, farmers assembled on Sunday in front of the factory and held the Kisan Sabha, where former Minister Rajendra Gudha participated.

Referring to the people at the gathering, Gudha likened their actions to "putting hands in a snake's hole".

Later, the Minister criticised government officials, saying, "They are people afraid of cockroaches. What will happen if this fight escalates?"

The remarks heightened tensions between Gudha and the police administration, though authorities managed to keep the situation under control.

Former Minister Gudha warned that if the company officials did not talk to the farmers, a big agitation would be launched.

Later, a delegation was sent to interact with the cement company officials.

The talks were positive and the company officials assured to continue the talks to resolve the problems of the farmers.

However, Gudha said that if no concrete solution is found by January 26, the agitation will be expanded on a large scale.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor