People will teach a lesson to BJP over suspension of MPs, asserts Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Dec 22 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that the people would teach a lesson to the BJP for "decimating democracy" in the country.

Addressing an event organised by the Congress to protest the suspension of 146 opposition MPs, he said: "The BJP has become very arrogant with victories in three states. The arrogance is showing in its undemocratic decision to suspend 146 MPs. The people of the country are watching and they will teach a lesson."

He noted that there have been many instances when people have voted differently for state elections and general elections. "During Ramakrishna Hegde’s period, the people of Karnataka had voted differently in a general election just two months after the Assembly elections," he said.

"The Opposition MPs were only demanding a detailed discussion on the Parliament security breach. Instead of openly discussing the serious incident, the BJP resorted to suspension of 146 MPs. The Congress has organised events across the country to protest this murder of democracy. The people of the country need to know how BJP is finishing off democracy.

"We need to take this fight to the people. We need to tell them how BJP is killing democracy. We need to tell people about our progressive schemes. The BJP leaders are asking if our guarantees have reached people. Over 98 per cent of the beneficiaries have received the benefits. Our Party has kept its promise," Shivakumar said.

Asked about JD-S leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that there are Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde in the state Congress, he said: "Kumaraswamy is a know-all. He knows astrology. I don’t have the power to stop him speak, let him continue with his gems. He is unable to digest the fact that Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar are in power and hence is talking in desperation."

Asked about the opposition’s criticism regarding Chief Minister using a chartered flight from Delhi to Bengaluru, Shivakumar said: "Chief Minister needs to use chartered flights to save time. It is a common practice."

Asked why the Chief Minister did not take an all-party delegation to meet the Prime minister, he said: "We were ready to take an all-party delegation to the PM, but we were not given time."

About a proposal to increase water tariff, he said: "The High Court of Karnataka had stayed an order to increase water tariff for residential buildings in 2018. Hence, water tariff for commercial buildings has been increased. The water tariff for the residential segment has not been increased for the last 10 years."

