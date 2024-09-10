People wish to see me as Haryana CM, reiterates Rao Inderjit Singh

Gurugram, Sep 10 Ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh reiterated on Tuesday that people wished to see him as the Chief Minister of the state.

Addressing a public rally for BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma, the union minister said that people want to see him as the Chief Minister of Haryana.

"Those who want to loot Gurgaon will have to face BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma alias Mukesh Pehalwan," he said while campaigning for the party's candidate.

"There is no division in the party. The party does not give tickets on the advice of one person. Before allocating tickets, the party conducts surveys. Ten surveys were conducted and Mukesh topped all," he asserted.

The union minister said this election was not just to re-elect the BJP to power, but also for resolving the issues afflicting the city.

He also promised to strengthen the local bodies and to ensure work from the administrative body.

Sharma filed his nomination papers for the upcoming election from Gurgaon on Tuesday and was accompanied by the Union Minister.

After the nomination process, a large public meeting was held here in the Gurgaon constituency.

In his speech, Mukesh urged the people to ensure his victory in the Gurgaon constituency for city's betterment.

He vowed to fulfil people's dreams and ensure their voices reach Chandigarh, promising to work tirelessly for their progress.

BJP's Rao Narbir Singh filed nomination papers from the Badshahpur Assembly constituency.

The BJP has nominated former MLA Bimla Chaudhary from the Pataudi constituency, replacing sitting MLA Satya Prakash Jrawata.

The party also fielded a sitting minister Kunwar Sanjay Singh from the Nuh seat.

The party nominated former MLA Tejpal Tanwar from the Sohna seat.

Talking to media persons before Laxman Singh Yadav filed his nomination from Rewari on Monday, Inderjit Rao Singh said that people want to see him as the chief minister of Haryana.

