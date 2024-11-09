People won't forgive BJP leaders for 'Covid scam': CM Siddaramaiah

Ballary (Karnataka), Nov 9 Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has charged that no god will forgive the BJP and its leaders for committing corruption over dead bodies during the Covid pandemic.

“People should also not forgive them either,” he appealed.

While addressing a large gathering in the village of Metri in the Sandur Assembly constituency for Congress candidate Annapurna Tukaram, CM Siddaramaiah claimed that during the Covid-19 pandemic, then-CM B.S. Yediyurappa and former Health Minister B. Sriramulu engaged in corruption by importing PPE kits from China.

He asserted that the retired justice Michael D’Cunha -led investigative commission found evidence of this corruption and called for action against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

CM Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP government for allegedly profiteering while the people prayed for safety during the Covid pandemic.

He urged people not to forgive the BJP leaders who exploited the dead for corruption.

He said that Congress has always supported the poor and marginalised through its programmes, while BJP has consistently opposed these initiatives and spread misinformation.

He recalled that the BJP had previously campaigned against Indira Gandhi’s 20-point programme and now opposes the current government's "five guarantees" in the same way.

Siddaramaiah challenged the BJP to name any programme they have introduced to benefit farmers, labourers, women, youth, students, Dalits, and the backward classes.

He argued that the BJP has only created division among the people through false narratives.

He attributed Sandur's infrastructure, schools, hostels, Anganwadi centres, hospitals, water, and irrigation projects to the efforts of Labour Minister Santosh Lad and Congress MP E. Tukaram while criticising the BJP for only sowing discord among the public.

CM Siddaramaiah further said that the Lokayukta, led by retired justice Santosh Hegde, had previously exposed corruption by mining baron and MLA Janardhana Reddy's team and added, “They come to power only to loot.”

He urged people to support Annapurna Tukaram, the Congress candidate in Sandur, and assist in bringing development to the region.

CM Siddaramaiah came down heavily on mining baron and MLA Janardhana Reddy, calling him a "fraudulent politician". "Don’t forget that I freed the people of Ballari from fear and ended your tyranny," he said, referring to MLA Reddy.

Janardhana Reddy made derogatory comments against CM Siddaramaiah during the campaign.

Siddaramaiah questioned, "Mr Reddy, what have you contributed to Karnataka's politics compared to me? Are you the 'lord' of Ballari?”

“The people of Ballari and Sandur are the ones who vote, and they are our real leaders. Remember that. I couldn’t campaign in the Gangavati Assembly constituency where you (Janardhana Reddy) won last time. As I couldn’t campaign you won. But your victory isn’t permanent; no one’s victory is eternal. Remember, you have no right to speak disrespectfully about me," he asserted.

Siddaramaiah further charged MLA Reddy, "Don’t you think democracy should exist in Ballari? During your government, I wasn’t even allowed to speak there. People were even afraid to give me water if I asked. With what face have you returned to these same people to seek their votes?"

Minister Santosh Lad said, "For the past three days, CM Siddaramaiah has been in Sandur, knocking on doors, asking for support for Annapurna, requesting blessings for her."

Santosh Lad urged people to elect Annapurna and teach the BJP a lesson, which is creating baseless cases against Siddaramaiah.

