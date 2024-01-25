People's stomach will not be filled by showing them God's picture: Kharge

Hyderabad, Jan 25 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that people's stomach will not be filled by showing them God's picture

He appealed to people not to fall into trap of Modi, saying this would destroy democracy and undermine the Constitution.

Addressing booth level workers of the Congress here, he, in an apparent reference to inauguration of Ram temple at Ayodhya said: "Bhagwan ki photo bataney se pet nahi bharta. Mehant karna padta hai.".

Kharge said that there are no jobs and inflation is rising but Modi is happy and telling people to say ‘Bhagwan ki jai'.

“Tomorrow, if people die of starvation, farmers die, he will say Bhagwan ki jai because he has this habit. Whenever there is a crisis, he makes some excuse. Sometime he takes name of Pakistan, sometimes he takes name of China and sometimes he takes name of Bhagwan,” he said and appealed to people not to fall into his trap and be vigilant.

Kharge said Modi made many promises but never fulfilled them.

"These days every paper is carrying advertisement on front page. Modi ki guarantee,” he said and asked what was this new guarantee when he has not fulfilled any of the promises he made in the past.

Kharge asked what happened to Modi’s promise of creating two crore jobs every year and depositing Rs 15 lakh in every bank account. He said in the coming Parliament sessions, he would ask Modi about the promises.

He said out of six guarantees given by the Congress in Telangana, two guarantees have already been implemented and two more guarantees will be implemented soon while two more guarantees will be implemented in 2-3 months.

He urged the party leaders and workers from booth to the district level to work hard and unitedly for the victory in coming Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers and senior leaders also addressed booth level workers who had gathered from across the state.

