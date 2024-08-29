'Perform, Reform, Transform, Inform': PM Modi's four-point mantra for ministers

New Delhi, Aug 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chairing a marathon meeting with his ministerial colleagues to review the functioning of the government, exhorted them to work without rest and gave a new four-point mantra of "Perform, Reform, Transform, Inform".

According to sources, the meeting at the Sushma Swaraj Bhavan on Wednesday lasted for more than five hours while PM Modi dwelled upon the government's functioning, its achievements, and their propagation and publicity, welfare measures and other key issues in an address to his colleagues, which lasted around 40 minutes.

The Prime Minister also asked the Ministers to connect with people through social media platforms to send across the message that the government is working responsibly. He also asked for people's responses to be expedited on social media so that his government is seen as responsive.

The Ministers have been asked to give information about 10 major decisions of their respective Ministries on completion of 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government and also to propagate them on a mass level, sources said.

Prime Minister Modi in the meeting has also specifically asked for faster and better communication of his government's decisions.

The Prime Minister specifically spoke to the new Ministers inducted in his Cabinet for the first time.

According to sources, the Budget announcements made by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament were discussed in detail in the meeting. It was also decided that the welfare schemes launched by the PM Modi-led Union government which are completing 10 years will be celebrated on September 5.

According to sources, in the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also gave a presentation on 73 major and important decisions taken so far in the first 85 days during the third term of the PM Modi-led government at the Centre. Along with this, two more presentations were shown in the meeting regarding the improvements in the health and education sector and infrastructure in the country.

At the conclusion of the meeting, PM Modi also told the Ministers in a light vein that this was just a small dose, and he expects them to get used to his non-stop working methods.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor