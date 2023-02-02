Periya twin murder case: Trial starts at CBI Court

Trial proceedings in Periya Twin Murder Case have begun on Thursday at the court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Witness examination of the first witness Sreekumar at the CBI Court has been started today.

Two Youth Congress activists, Kripesh, 19, and Sharath Lal (Joshy), 24, were hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) activist at Periya in Kasaragod district while returning from an event on February 17, 2019.

Kripesh died at the Kasaragod district hospital, while Sharath Lal succumbed to injuries on his way to a medical facility in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

The CBI began the investigation by re-creating the crime scene at Kalliyot on December 14, 2020. There are a total of 24 accused, including CPIM leader and former MLA KV Kunhiraman and CPIM leader and Kanhangad block panchayat president K Manikandan.

( With inputs from ANI )

