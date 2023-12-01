Permission granted for holding 'Muslim Mahapanchayat' at Ramlila Maidan on Dec 18: Delhi Police to HC

New Delhi, Dec 1 The city police on Friday told the Delhi High Court that they have granted permission to Mission Save Constitution (MSC) to hold an 'All India Muslim Mahapanchayat' at the Ramlila Maidan here on December 18 subject to certain conditions for safe and smooth conduct of the event.

Taking note of police's submission, Justice Subramonium Prasad disposed of the MSC's petition and made it clear that no other department will raise any objection to the event or on the availability of the venue on the decided date.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government apprised the court that a meeting between the organiser, local police and traffic police is scheduled to take place on Friday. The Delhi government's counsel submitted that it has received the list of speakers and also the assurance, and now a formal meeting has to be held to chart out the plans.

Justice Prasad had earlier asked MSC, an NGO that claims to be engaged in promoting awareness about constitutional rights, to submit the list of people who would be the speakers at the event to the Delhi Police.

“Please consider it (list of speakers) and pass an order. Day after tomorrow, I am hearing the writ petition,” Justice Prasad had told the police counsel. “Either you say that you have already taken a decision to reject the application (for permission), then I will proceed ahead based on the judgement of the Supreme Court,” Prasad had added.

On November 25, the court had directed the Delhi Police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to consider the feasibility of holding the public meeting at the Ramlila Maidan on December 18. Justice Prasad had said that MSC's application for holding the public meeting on December 18 be treated as a representation.

Last month, the court upheld Delhi Police’s decision to revoke initial permission granted to MSC, stressing on the importance of the period of end of Shradh till Diwali, calling it extremely auspicious for people belonging to the Hindu community. However, the court had said that it is always open to the authorities, after the festive season is over, to consider afresh the organisation’s plea for permission to hold the event.

Earlier, Delhi Police had apprised Justice Prasad that it received an application from another organisation as well for organising a programme at the Ramlila ground from December 3 to 5 and no objection certificate (NOC) has been issued for it.

Now, while the permission was initially sought for holding the public meeting on December 4, the MCD had informed the court that the Ramlila Maidan is not available for the said date and the same can be allotted subject to an NOC from Delhi Police. On the other hand, Delhi Police had said that NOC was already given to Maha Tyagi Seva Sansthan for organising 'Mahayagya for Vishwa Jan Kalyan' at the Ramlila Maidan from December 3 to 15, and therefore, the place is not available on December 4.

The petitioner’s counsel had submitted before the judge that out of the dates given by the MCD and the police authorities, December 18 was the most convenient for holding the public meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor