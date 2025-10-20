Permission required for conducting namaz on public grounds: K'taka minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Oct 20 Karnataka Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge has stated that permission is required for conducting namaz (prayers) at public places. He clarified that no matter who organises events at public places, permission is mandatory.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, Priyank Kharge made this statement while responding to a question. “In our order, no organization, religion, or caste has been mentioned. Even I, you (media), and everyone else must obtain permission. That’s it. The rule is the same, whether it is former minister K.N. Rajanna or BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra making a remark,” he said.

It may be recalled that former minister Rajanna, while questioning his own government’s order mandating all organisations to obtain permission from authorities, had asked whether anyone questions permission when namaz is offered in public grounds. He had also suggested that if laws are not practical, they will remain only on paper.

Priyank Kharge further stated: “In our order making it mandatory for private organisations to obtain permission for holding events in public places, the name of no organisation has been mentioned. Then why this confusion? For the first time in the country, we are facing a peculiar situation where leaders are openly declaring that they will not follow the law and are organising ‘Pathsanchalan’ (foot march).”

“They (RSS) are refusing to provide documents to prove they are a registered body. When asked who should be held accountable, they don’t answer. What does this mean? They insist on holding events despite refusal. One of their members even issued threats. Not a single leader condemned it,” he said.

“When a shoe was hurled at the Chief Justice of India (CJI), no BJP leader condemned it. When one of their leaders claimed that ‘Desh Bhakts might enter our homes,’ not a single BJP leader objected. I pity the BJP. First, they give tickets to persons facing 20 to 30 cases, and then such people make threatening remarks. We will not do this. Our ideologies may differ, but no one has the right to threaten someone’s family,” Priyank stated.

On the fresh application submitted by the RSS for conducting a foot march in Chittapur town, which in his Assembly constituency, he said: “Let them hold the foot march in Chittapur, they are welcome. This is not the first time they are organizing such an event. The court has stated that they must submit an application, and a decision will be taken based on the situation. Is it wrong to ask for details of their programmes?”

“This rule applies to everyone. I am not targeting anyone. When they sought permission for a foot march on October 19, three other applications were also rejected. They had also asked to carry sticks -- what should the government do in such cases?” he asked.

“The Central government has passed a law allowing government employees to participate in RSS activities. But as a state government, we do not agree. The service rules of the Centre and the states are different,” he stated.

When asked about Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s claim that RSS activities have been carried out for hundreds of years without any untoward incident, Priyank Kharge countered: “Kumaraswamy himself had written an editorial in a leading Kannada daily calling the RSS poison. Let JD(S) leaders read it first. Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda had demanded a ban on the RSS and ABVP. What has changed now? JD(S) does not stand for secular."

“Let BJP leaders first send their children to protect cows and enroll them in RSS branches before making tall claims,” he said.

“They have spoken about my wife and her health, my brother and his health, and even about my father. Yet, they are not ready to answer one simple question—why are they not providing documents of registration? Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has praised the RSS as the biggest NGO in the world. We are simply asking questions about the organization,” he stated.

“Even in my letter seeking a ban on RSS activities in public places, I mentioned other organizations along with RSS. The order covers all organizations equally,” he clarified.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor