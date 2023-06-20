Permit validity of taxis running on CNG, other clean fuels extended upto 15 years

New Delhi [India], June 20 : The Delhi government has extended the permit validity of all taxis in the national capital, which are running on compressed natural gas (CNG) or other cleaner fuels for up to 15 years, as per an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The development has come after some taxi unions approached the Delhi High Court to end the difference in permit validity among the various categories of taxis operating under the contract carriage permit .

The Delhi High Court had then directed the transport department to consider the grievances of the petitioner and pass necessary orders.

A number of representations were received to the government from various Taxi Unions registered in Delhi demanding to implement uniformity in respect of the validity of the permits issued under Section 74 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, known as Contract Carriage Delhi NCR Permit upto 15 years.

The matter has been examined and it has been found that there is a disparity in the validity of the permit issued to taxis plying on CNG and clean fuel within Delhi NCR.

"Taking into consideration, all the factors and circumstances with respect to issuance or grant of Contract Carriage Delhi NCR Permit under Section 74 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and to maintain the uniformity, it is hereby ordered that henceforth, all the Taxies plying on CNG and Clean Fuel registered in Delhi possessing Contract Carriage (Delhi NCR) Permit, the validity of the permit shall remain valid for 15 years subject to fulfilment of all other prescribed conditions as stipulates in Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, CMVR, 1989 and DMVR, 1993,' the official notification issued by the transport department said.

