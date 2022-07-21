Person who didn't attend class physically can't be called engineer: Haryana HC

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday said that “A person who has not physically attended the classes/course and has not undertaken practical training cannot be said to be an engineer.” Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal said, “It is difficult to accept that an engineering degree through distance mode of education would be at par with a course undertaken through physical mode. In the study of engineering, theoretical concepts are taught which are then put in practice through practical training. A person who has not physically attended the classes/course and has not undertaken practical training cannot be said to be an engineer. If we accept such degrees obtained through distant learning, the day is not far when there will be MBBS courses being conducted through distant mode of learning which would have disastrous consequences.”

“I shudder to think whether any patient would like to be treated by a doctor who has obtained MBBS degree through distant learning. The functions of engineers are of significant importance as they are involved in building the nation’s infrastructure, and any laxity/incompetence due to lack of knowledge would not only endanger the precious lives of citizens but also cost the state exchequer dearly.”

The court was proceeding, with the petition filed by Naresh Kumar and other against Vinod Rawal who was promoted to the post of executive engineer (civil). Rawal had got the degree in engineering through distance education from JRN Rajasthan Vidyapeeth University.