Pet dog attacks 2-year-old boy in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 24 A two-year-old boy was bitten by a pet dog in Delhi’s Shahdara area, police said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident was also doing rounds on social media.

According to police, on Wednesday, based on the video, efforts were made to ascertain the details and it was found that the incident had happened in Gali No 4, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara.

"Thereafter, a statement of Tanuj Narang, father of the injured child and a resident of the same locality, was recorded," said a senior police official.

Narang told police that on Monday at around 7:30 p.m, his wife was returning from the temple along with their son, when a neighbour, Asha Gaur, opened the door of her house and her two dogs attacked and injured his child.

"An FIR under Sections 289 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Asha Gaur and her husband Sunil Gaur. The case is under investigation," said the official.

On January 2, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl received three fractures and multiple stitches on her body in an alleged attack by a pitbull dog in north Delhi's Burari area. The girl and her grandfather were out for a walk when the dog attacked her.

