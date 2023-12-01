Pet dog shot dead by criminals in Bihar's Saharsa

Patna, Dec 1 A gang of criminals shot dead a pet dog in Bihar's Saharsa district as it began barking at them, police said.

The incident occurred at Simraha Tola village under Sadar police station in the district late on Wednesday.

The police said that around 6 to 8 criminals travelling on bikes reached the place, probably to execute the crime, when the dog started barking at them.

The criminals probably felt that their plan may be foiled due to the barking of that dog, and one of them shot it, police said.

Hearing the gunshot, villagers woke up and assembled at the place but till that time, the criminals had fled.

An official of Sadar police station said that the injured dog was taken to the hospital where it succumbed due to the gunshot injury. Police recovered a cartridge from the spot.

