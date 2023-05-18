PETA India unhappy with SC verdict on Jallikattu

Chennai, May 18 Animal rights organisation, People For Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Thursday, expressed displeasure over the Supreme Court verdict allowing the conduct of the bull-taming sport Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

Anusha Murthy, senior legal counsel of PETA India, in a statement said "Jallikattu stands in favour of cruel events that have consistently caused the suffering and death of animals as well as Tamil men and children".

The statement said "the Jallikattu event makes our country look regressive in the eyes of the world".

Murthy said that since 2017 when Tamil Nadu state legislation allowed Jallikattu to be held there again, at least 104 men and children, 33 bulls and one cow have died.

The statement said that similar gladiator games involving animals ended hundreds of years ago in the rest of the world and countries around the world are prohibiting animal circuses and other cruel events involving animals.

The animal rights organisation called upon people to "reject the shameful spectacles that exploit bulls and buffaloes".

