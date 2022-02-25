Petition moved in SC seeking protection of Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine

A petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking to issue directions to the respondent Centre to take immediately the effective diplomatic steps and measures for the escalation of the stranded Indian citizens including students and families in Ukraine.

The petition has been moved by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who also sought to issue directions to Respondent to ensure the essential and emergency supplies like medical facilities, housing and lodging facilities and supply of food to the stranded Indian citizens in Ukraine.

The petitioner also sought to issue directions to Respondent to ensure that the MBBS degree of the Indian students Studied from Ukraine through online mode shall be recognized so that the medical students shall not lose their career.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari said that he has filed the petition for the protection of Indian Citizens including thousands of students and families who are stranded in Ukraine during the present Russia and Ukraine conflict/war.

"The ongoing war in Russia and Ukraine has left the life and liberty of the Indian Students and Families in danger who are residing in Ukraine for the studies and work. Over 20,000 Indians are presently in Ukraine including 18,000 students while the world is watching the developments in Ukraine with Russia's military build-up on the borders of the country, " the petitioner said.

"However, flights to India have become costlier and are only available after February 2022. But recently on Thursday, the Russian President Mr Putin has announced a military operation against Ukraine claiming that it is intended to protect civilians. The present military Action has put the question mark on the safety and life of the Indian Students studying in Ukraine. The Air Space has been Shut down in Ukraine and there is no hope for Indian Students to escape from that war land," said the petition.

There are thousands of Indian medical Students studying in Ukraine, their future has been gone in the dark because their studies and degrees are at stake. Some of the Universities are giving online classes but some of the universities are forcing for offline classes due to which the medical Students are in fear that their degrees are at risk if they leave Ukraine, the petition said.

Advocate Tiwari further added that some of the universities are refusing to allow foreign students to leave the country and not allowing them to take online classes.

He further said that the students from every state of our Nation are stuck and trapped in Ukraine and their family members and parents are crying and looking for hope towards the Government.

"The Government has the responsibility to protect the life and liberty of its Citizens Guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India not only in its Country but in foreign Countries also, especially when the Citizens are helpless and all mode of Transports is Shutdown. Government has to take and Adopt several Diplomatic measures," stated the petition.

