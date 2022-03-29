Petrol price crosses Rs 100 in Delhi after the hike of 80 paise

As soon as the BJP formed government in four states out of five, the petrol and diesel prices have hiked to the highest. According to the reports on Tuesday, the price of petrol went up to Rs 100 a litre mark after the prices increased 80 paise a litre, while diesel price increased by 70 paise litre.

Petrol in the National capital Delhi will now cost Rs 100.21 per litre previously it was Rs 99.41, while diesel will cost from Rs 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.47. The rates have been increased all over the country while the price varies from state to state according to the local taxation.

Since four-and-half-month long, the prices have been increased for the seventh time. And this is hitting the pockets of the common man so hard.