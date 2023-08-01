PFI centre in Kerala: Serious lapse by state govt, says Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 1 Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V.Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that it is surprising to know that the Kerala Police had no clue about the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) training centre functioning in the state.

“It is a huge surprise that such a unit was functioning in Kerala and neither the police nor the authorities appeared to have any clue about it,” the Union Minister said.

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached one of the oldest and largest arms and physical training centre of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala.

“This is a serious lapse on the part of the state government,” the Union Minister said.

Kerala BJP President K. Surendran has applauded NIA action calling it a ‘slap on face’ of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who did nothing to take appropriate action against the banned outfit.

“Other states did take action against the banned outfit but the Kerala government did nothing and that was done only to gain few votes,” said Surendran.

NIA had said that the training PFI training centre was spread over 10 hectares of land at Manjeri in Malappuram and was known as ‘Green Valley Academy’.

“The PFI had been using the property for imparting arms training, physical training, and training on use and testing of explosives to its cadres, identified as part of their ‘Service Wing’. The facility was also used to harbour several PFI Service Wing members after they committed crimes, including murders,” NIA said.

So far, the NIA has attached 18 PFI-owned properties in Kerala under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) provisions.

