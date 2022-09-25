PFI encouraged vulnerable youth to join LeT, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, says NIA remand report

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its remand report stated that 10 accused members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) who were arrested this week had encouraged vulnerable youth to join terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda.

The accused PFI leaders also conspired to establish Islamic rule in India by committing terrorist acts as a part of violent jihad, as per the report.

The remand report said, "PFI, its office bearers, members and affiliates in Kerala have conspired to indulge in unlawful activities, by creating enmity between members of different religions and groups, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, with the intention to disrupt public tranquillity and cause disaffection against India, propagating alternate justice delivery system justifying the use of criminal force causing alarm and fear amongst the general public, encourage vulnerable youths to join terrorist organisation including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daesh and Al-Qaeda and also conspired to establish Islamic rule in India by committing a terrorist act as a part of violent jihad."

"PFI also spreads disaffection against India by wrongful interpretation of Government policies to the particular section of people to create hatred against the state and its machinery," the report stated.

The seized documents also contain highly incriminating material related to targeting prominent leaders of particular communities. The hitlist seized clearly showed that the PFI, which is working through its leaders, members and associates have gone far ahead in creating atrocities among the community. More investigation is required in this aspect not only to obtain more evidence but also to prevent bloodbath in society.

The accused were actively involved in organised crimes and unlawful activities repeatedly, to terrorize other religious sections of the society besides creating fear in the minds of the general public based on the more prominent conspiracy hatched among themselves and others.

The initial scrutiny of the materials collected and the investigation conducted also pointed out the incriminating roles played by the accused in this case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor