PGI-Chandigarh launches special walk-in OPD for liver clinic

Chandigarh, Jan 10 Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) Department of Hepatology here on Friday announced the launch of a special walk-in OPD service to streamline the follow-up process for patients attending its liver clinic, taking care of approximately 1,000 patients weekly.

While commending on the initiative that aims to alleviate long waiting time, PGIMER Director Prof. Vivek Lal said this new online system is a step forward in patient care, enabling "us to provide timely consultations and reducing the pressure on our outpatient department".

Hospital Deputy Director (Administration) Pankaj Rai said the goal is to link this service with common service centres like e-Sampark and Lok Mitra Kendras in adjoining states to assist non-tech-savvy patients.

"We want to make this facility accessible to everyone, irrespective of their technological proficiency," he said.

The inaugural session saw participation from over 500 patients. Head of the Department of Hepatology, Prof. Ajay Duseja, said.

The new service “is a game changer for our patients. It empowers them to manage their appointments proactively, which is crucial for those managing chronic conditions like liver disease”.

For years, the liver clinic has serviced primarily those suffering from chronic liver disease (CLD), many of whom have been dependent on traditional walk-in registrations.

The long queues and uncertainty regarding daily patient volume have posed challenges for both patients and medical staff, the hospital said in a statement.

The Department of Hepatology has repurposed two dedicated rooms within the clinic -- one for scheduling online appointments and the other for prioritising follow-up examinations.

