PGI Chandigarh sets up preventive clinic for heart diseases

Chandigarh, Nov 2 In a significant step towards promoting heart health and preventive care, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Saturday inaugurated a dedicated preventive clinic in the Cardiology OPD complex.

The clinic aims to offer guidance and targeted interventions for adults who are health-conscious and keen to minimise their risk of heart disease.

Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, launched the clinic by sharing his personal journey toward better health, emphasising the impact of preventive measures.

“

Dr Neelam, Associate Professor and in charge of the new clinic, outlined the services provided.

“This clinic is designed to serve those who want to stay healthy and prevent heart disease. Every visitor will undergo a comprehensive evaluation covering diet, psychological issues, and physical activity. Based on this assessment, we will provide personalised advice and interventions,” she explained.

The Preventive Clinic will operate every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 to 10 am.

Dr Krishan from the Department of Psychiatry highlighted the link between mental health and heart disease, noting the clinic’s commitment to addressing psychological aspects that impact heart health.

“Stress and psychological challenges often contribute to heart disease. Our clinic will work to address these issues proactively,” he said.

Additionally, Dr Nancy Sahni, Chief Dietician, PGIMER, spoke about the dietary factors contributing to heart disease and the clinic's role in managing these through personalised nutrition plans.

“Heart health is greatly influenced by diet. We will guide patients on making sustainable dietary changes that support a healthy heart,” she added.

To enhance awareness, an information booklet on heart disease prevention will be provided to patients and caregivers, covering essential tips on lifestyle changes, diet, and mental wellness.

The Preventive Clinic reflects PGIMER’s commitment to fostering a holistic approach to heart health, combining medical guidance with lifestyle changes to promote overall well-being.

--IANS

