Phase 2 of bilateral exercise between Indian & French Navy conducted in Arabian Sea

New Delhi, Sep 8 A bilateral exercise between Indian and French Navy was conducted in the Arabian Sea. The exercise witnessed participation of guided missile frigates, tanker, Maritime Patrol Aircraft and integral helicopters from the two sides, the Indian Navy said on Friday.

The Defence Ministry said that this was the phase 2 of the 21st edition of Varuna-2023 -- a bilateral exercise between Indian and French Navy.

The exercise was conducted over three days and witnessed joint operations, underway replenishment and various tactical manoeuvres.

The Defence Ministry said that the units of both navies endeavoured to enhance and hone their war fighting skills, improve inter-operability and demonstrate their ability to promote, peace, security and stability in the region.

The first phase of 'Varuna-2023' was conducted off India's Western Seaboard from January 16 to 20.

Indian and French Navy bilateral naval exercise was initiated in 1993.

The exercise was later christened as 'Varuna' in 2001 and has since become a hallmark of robust India-France strategic bilateral relationship.

Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, this exercise provides an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices and procedures, a Defence Ministry official added.

The Defence Ministry said that the exercise also facilitates operational-level interaction between the two Navies to foster mutual cooperation for good order at sea, underscoring the shared commitment to ensuring security, safety and freedom of the global maritime commons.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor