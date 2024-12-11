PhD Agronomy student from Rajasthan's Dholpur selected for PM Research Fellowship

Dholpur, Dec 11 Anshul Sharma, a PhD Agronomy student from the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, has been selected for the prestigious Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF). A resident of the Dihauli police station area in Dholpur district, Sharma has become the first student from the Rajasthan Agricultural University, Udaipur, to be awarded this highly competitive national fellowship.

The PMRF, established by the Government of India under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, is a mark of distinction, aimed at promoting advanced research in science and technology.

As a recipient of this honour, Anshul Sharma will receive financial support of Rs 38 lakh over four years to further his research, which aims to contribute significantly to the nation's agricultural development.

Anshul, who is pursuing his doctoral studies in Agronomy, expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity.

"I am extremely happy to be selected for this fellowship. It is a wonderful initiative by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His vision for such schemes that empower youth is inspiring. I am confident that my research will bring tangible benefits to farmers, and I’m dedicated to contributing to their welfare," he said, reflecting on the significant opportunity before him.

Sharma's achievement has been a proud moment for his family and the district. His father, Jagdish Prasad, is a farmer, and his two brothers also serve in distinguished roles — his elder brother, Krishnakant Sharma, is a medical officer at the Basai Nawab Community Health Centre (CHC), while his younger brother, Rahul Parashar, is an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF. The family's support and dedication to public service are reflected in Anshul's success.

Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology's Vice Chancellor, Ajit Kumar Karnatak, congratulated Anshul on his accomplishment.

"Anshul’s success is a testament to his hard work and dedication. We are extremely proud of him for bringing this honour to the university and the district," said Karnatak.

During his research, Anshul Sharma focussed on maize crop studies under the mentorship of Arvind Verma, the Director of Research at his college. Sharma credited his research supervisor, Verma, for guiding him through the rigorous academic journey, emphasising the role of his mentor in his success.

The PMRF Scheme is part of the Centre's effort to attract the brightest minds into doctoral programs, especially in the fields of science and technology, and to address national priorities.

The fellowship is designed to foster cutting-edge research, and participants are selected from the best students from institutions such as IITs, IISc, and other top universities across the country.

It is specifically targeted at students who are in the final year of their undergraduate or integrated programs in science and technology.

Anshul Sharma’s success not only highlights his potential but also underscores the growing importance of agricultural research in India’s future.

