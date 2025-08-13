PhD student refuses to receive degree from TN Governor, accepts from Vice-Chancellor

Chennai, Aug 13 A dramatic incident unfolded at the 32nd convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) in Tirunelveli on Wednesday, when a PhD graduate refused to receive her degree from Tamil Nadu Governor and University Chancellor R.N. Ravi, and instead accepted it from the Vice-Chancellor.

The convocation ceremony, attended by more than 650 graduates, was proceeding as scheduled, with each recipient going up to the Governor to collect their degree and exchange greetings.

However, when it was the turn of research scholar Jean Joseph, hailing from Nagercoil, she walked past the Governor without acknowledging him and went directly to Vice-Chancellor N. Chandrasekar, from whom she accepted her degree.

The unusual move drew murmurs among the attendees, with both officials on stage and students in the audience watching in surprise.

Governor Ravi maintained composure as the student bypassed him.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Jean Joseph explained her decision, saying, "Governor R.N. Ravi has been acting against the interests of Tamil Nadu and Tamils. I did not want to receive my degree from him."

Her statement quickly went viral, adding fuel to ongoing political tensions between the Tamil Nadu government and the Governor over various issues.

According to reports, Jean Joseph is the wife of M. Rajan, Deputy Secretary of the DMK's Nagercoil town unit.

Political observers have linked her action to the broader political standoff between the ruling DMK and the Governor, which has seen repeated confrontations over policy matters, university appointments, and the Governor’s public remarks.

The incident has sparked sharp debate on social media. Supporters of her action praised it as a bold expression of dissent against what they see as the Governor's overreach, while critics argued that a university convocation was not the appropriate platform for political protest.

University authorities have so far not issued an official statement on the matter.

The Governor's office also declined to comment. This is not the first time Governor Ravi has faced visible protests in public forums.

In recent months, his presence at events in Tamil Nadu has been met with boycotts and symbolic demonstrations by sections of students and political groups aligned with the state government.

As videos of the convocation moment circulate widely online, the episode has once again underlined how political tensions in Tamil Nadu are spilling over into academic and ceremonial spaces.

