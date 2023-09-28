Philosophy of Bhagat Singh will inspire youth: Punjab CM

Sangrur, Sep 28 (IAT) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said that life and philosophy of Shaheed Bhagat Singh will ever inspire youth to serve the country selflessly.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering during Ek Sham Shaheedan de Naam here, said that numerous sacrifices were made for emancipating the country from the foreign imperialism.

He said, “We have done nothing for the country as compared to these legends”.

Mann said that Britishers didn’t loot India as much as the Indian rulers did in post freedom period. The Chief Minister said that now the things are being streamlined and efforts are being made to make the state a front runner one in the country.

He said that 18 months since he has assumed the charge of office his government is making strenuous efforts for putting the state back on track of growth.

Mann said that all of us should exercise our franchise wisely as the onus of building the country lies on our shoulders.”

The Chief Minister said Shaheed Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life at the altar of motherland in a very young age.

He said that supreme sacrifice made by him has inspired millions of youth to lay down their lives for the sake of freedom of the country.

Mann said that youth must take inspiration from the great martyr to do selfless service of the nation.

The Chief Minister called upon youth to follow the footsteps of the great national heroes to serve the country.

He said that such functions must be held across the nook and corner of the state to perpetuate the legacy of martyrs.

Mann said that his country is making every effort for realising the dream of the martyrs, who laid their life for sake of motherland.

