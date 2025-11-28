Philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' more relevant amid global challenges: Prez Murmu

Lucknow, Nov 28 President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that the ancient Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — meaning the world is one family — has become increasingly significant in the face of rising global challenges, uncertainty, and social fragmentation.

She was speaking at the launch of the Brahma Kumaris’ annual theme for 2025–26 titled 'Meditation for World Unity and Trust' in Lucknow.

“India's ancient civilisation and cultural heritage have always upheld the timeless principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. In today's world, which faces unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, this philosophy carries even greater relevance,” the President said.

President Murmu further added that although humanity is progressing rapidly in science, technology, Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, and space exploration, emotional and social well-being is declining.

“Today, humans are more educated and technologically advanced than ever before, with limitless opportunities ahead. Yet, stress, mistrust, insecurity, and loneliness are increasing,” she added.

President Murmu emphasised the importance of inner reflection and spiritual awareness in restoring harmony and balance.

“The need of the hour is not only to advance externally but also to look within. When we pause and communicate with ourselves, we realise that true peace and joy do not lie in external objects but within us,” she said.

According to her, spiritual consciousness fosters compassion, equality, unity, and global harmony.

“A calm and stable mind sows the seeds of peace in society, and from there, the foundation of world peace and unity is laid. A strong spirit is the cornerstone for realising the concept of global unity,” the President added.

The President also praised the inspiring efforts of Brahma Kumaris in the areas of world peace, human values, women's empowerment, spiritual awakening, education, and meditation. She expressed confidence that all sisters and brothers of this organisation will continue to play an important role in building a better, peaceful, and trusting world.

Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement focussed on personal transformation and world renewal through Rajyoga Meditation.

