Phone tapping: PMK founder Ramadoss to personally file police complaint

Chennai, July 12 PMK founder S. Ramadoss is set to personally file a police complaint in Chennai following explosive allegations that a sophisticated audio surveillance device was found at his residence.

The senior leader dismissed reports that an online complaint had already been submitted and is expected to visit the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) to formally lodge his grievance.

Clarifying the matter, a close aide of Ramadoss said on Saturday, "No complaint has been filed yet. Reports claiming an online complaint are incorrect. A leader of Iyah's (Ramadoss') stature will not file an online petition like a common man. He will go in person to submit it."

However, the aide did not confirm the exact date of the planned visit to Chennai.

On Friday, speaking to reporters in Virudhachalam, Ramadoss alleged that a bugging device had been found near the landline telephone he regularly uses.

The sources said the device was discovered on June 9 and appeared to be a high-end audio surveillance tool equipped with an international SIM card.

The implications of such a breach have raised serious questions about internal security and possible insider involvement.

The incident comes amid reports of an ongoing rift between Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, who is currently the president of the PMK.

While the senior leader did not directly accuse anyone, political observers have noted the underlying tensions within the party.

Adding fuel to the controversy, Ramadoss' faction has alleged that control of his official social media accounts remains with individuals loyal to Anbumani, despite their removal from key positions within the party.

Ramadoss last posted on his X account @drramadoss on May 28.

He is reportedly considering seeking police assistance to regain access.

Responding to the developments, PMK spokesperson and Anbumani loyalist K. Balu acknowledged the seriousness of the situation.

"Dr. Ramadoss is a respected senior leader. If someone has indeed planted a surveillance device in his home, this is a grave lapse in security. The state must conduct a thorough investigation," Balu said.

Balu also recommended forming a panel of cybersecurity experts to probe the matter and called for stringent action if the allegations are confirmed. As the crisis deepens, the political fallout could further destabilise the PMK, drawing the attention of both law enforcement agencies and the broader political landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor