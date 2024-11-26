Photo of cops violating Sabarimala temple traditions goes viral; report sought

Pathanamthitta, Nov 26 A picture of Kerala policemen in uniform standing on the hallowed 18 steps of the famed Sabarimala temple has gone viral and led to a controversy, as this is a clear violation of the temple’s traditions.

With cries from devotees turning louder, a top Kerala Police official has asked for a report about this ‘violation’ for further action.

The picture was taken on Saturday which shows about 28 policemen in uniform with their backs to the sanctum sanctorum, which according to customs and traditions is a gross violation according to the devotees and believers of Lord Ayyappa, the temple deity.

This picture is understood to have been taken after the doors of the famed temple were closed in the afternoon, as is done daily.

Incidentally, even the temple priests descend the 18 steps with their face pointing towards the sanctum sanctorum.

The policemen who were on duty were placed there to control the milling crowd of devotees and ease their darshan.

Incidentally, the two-month-long festival season at the temple opened on November 16 and to regulate the crowd, 70,000 pilgrims are allowed darshan every day and this is done through online booking.

Situated on the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 3,000 feet above sea level, Sabarimala temple is four km uphill from Pamba in the Pathanamthitta district, which is around 100 km from the state capital.

The temple, which bars the entry of women who have attained puberty, is accessible only on foot from the Pamba River.

As per practice, before setting off to the holy shrine, a pilgrim normally undertakes an intense 41-day penance where he does not wear footwear, dons a black dhoti, and sticks to strict vegetarian food.

Every pilgrim carries 'lrumudi' on his head, which is a prayer kit that contains coconuts which are broken just before climbing the 18 steps.

Without it, no one is allowed to step onto the holy 18 steps at the 'Sannidhanam'.

Incidentally, there is a Sabarimala Bench in the Kerala High Court which looks after all temple related issues.

All eyes are on the report that a top official will look into the violation by the cops and if there is going to be any action against them.

