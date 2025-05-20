Photo of Jyoti Malhotra with Man Who Delivered Cake to Pakistan Embassy After Pahalgam Attack Emerges

In the aftermath of ‘Operation Sindoor’, eight individuals from three Indian states have been detained on suspicion of spying for Pakistan. Among those in custody, the name drawing the most attention is that of popular YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, known for her travel channel ‘Travel With Jo’.

Allegations of Espionage and Ties to Pakistan

Jyoti Malhotra is accused of having links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI. She has visited Pakistan multiple times, and videos of these trips are publicly available on her YouTube channel. Authorities are now scrutinizing her video content for possible clues and evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Link to Expelled Pakistani Embassy Staffer

One of the most serious allegations against Jyoti is her alleged association with Danish, a former staffer at the Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi, who was recently expelled by the Indian government. Danish has been accused of working for the ISI and leaking sensitive information to Pakistan. On May 13, the Government of India ordered him to leave the country immediately. Reports suggest that after establishing contact with Danish, Jyoti made several visits to the Pakistani Embassy. She was also invited to embassy-hosted social events, footage of which appears in her vlogs.

Viral Photo Raises New Questions

A fresh controversy has erupted after a photo of Jyoti with another individual began circulating on social media. The man in question is believed to be the same person who was seen delivering a cake to the Pakistani Embassy shortly after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22. The viral video showed the man hurrying toward the embassy with a cake in hand, sparking public outrage. Investigators have now identified that this individual has appeared alongside Jyoti at various social gatherings in the past. This connection has raised several red flags and prompted deeper investigation.

Key Questions Under Probe

Indian intelligence agencies are now working to uncover the nature and depth of Jyoti Malhotra’s associations. Among the critical questions they are trying to answer:

What is the nature of Jyoti's relationship with Danish and the embassy?

What was her involvement with the man seen delivering the cake?

Could these interactions be part of a broader espionage network?

As the probe deepens, authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to determine the extent of the alleged espionage and any potential threat to national security.