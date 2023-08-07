Photographer stabbed by minor over petty issue in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 7 A photographer was stabbed by a minor after a quarrel over a petty issue in north Delhi, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

The injured identified as Narendra, who was stabbed with a knife in abdomen and below left shoulder, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where his condition is said to be critical, said the official.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night and a PCR call regarding stabbing in Bhim Wali Gali, Malkaganj Road was received at Subzi Mandi police station.

“A police team rushed to the spot and it was revealed that Narender was stabbed by one juvenile. The quarrel had taken place as the minor’s father Amit started talking in an abusive language with Narender,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“Amit and his son threatened Narendra of dire consequences and left the place after the intervention of local persons. After some time, Amit and his son returned and suddenly started beating Narender. The minor took out a knife and stabbed Narender,” said Kalsi.

“Amit has been arrested and his son was apprehended. The weapon of offence has been seized. An attempt to murder case with other relevant sections of the IPC has been registered,” the DCP added.

