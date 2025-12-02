Picture abhi baaki hai, says BJP MP Bommai on CM, Dy CM breakfast meeting in K'taka

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Dec 2 Commenting on the breakfast meeting between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State President D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai mocked, "The breakfast meeting between the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister is just a teaser; the real movie is yet to come. The film will be released in a few days. Picture abhi baaki hai."

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, he alleged that in a few days, "the real situation within the Congress will be exposed."

"While both of them spend time having breakfast together, who will work for the welfare and development of the state’s people. One is trying to pull the chair away, and the other is trying to hold on to it," he claimed.

Asked whether the Congress high command has failed to resolve the internal conflict even after the Congress came to power two-and-a-half-years ago in the state, Basavaraj Bommai sought to know, "where is the Congress high command? Who is the high command? When AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge himself says he is not the high command, what meaning does the term hold? This has become a family matter."

The Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka slamming the Congress-led government over frequent breakfast meetings, stated on X, "Alarming statistics have come to light showing that 558 deaths have occurred due to potholes in the five major cities of the state over the past 11 months. Innocent citizens are losing their lives on the roads because of the misgovernance and incompetence of the Congress-led Karnataka government."

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, potholes — as deadly as the god of death — have spread across the state. Roads everywhere have deteriorated. Despite ordinary people and motorists expressing their anger at the government every day, your thick-skinned administration remains focussed only on power sharing, breakfast meetings, and fulfilling selfish interests. This is a matter of shame," Ashoka claimed.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah relished idli and 'natikoli saaru' (a chicken gravy dish) during a breakfast meeting at the residence of Dy CM and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

Shivakumar’s brother and former MP D.K. Suresh, along with Congress MLA and Shivakumar’s staunch supporter H.D. Ranganath, also joined the breakfast.

Taking to X, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “Hosted the Hon’ble CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision.”

The breakfast meeting was organised at Shivakumar's private residence in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru.

The meeting is crucial as the party plans to send out a strong message of unity ahead of the Assembly's Winter Session, scheduled to be held from December 8 in Belagavi.

Addressing the media jointly with Dy CM Shivakumar after the meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he and Shivakumar are like brothers and will continue to work together for the party. When asked when Shivakumar would become the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said that he would assume the role whenever the high command decides.

“I came to Shivakumar’s residence for breakfast. He had visited our residence earlier for breakfast and had invited me then to come to his home for breakfast or dinner. I accepted the invitation, and today I visited his residence and had breakfast with him,” he said.

“We discussed party matters. Importantly, the Winter Session begins on December 8 and will continue for two weeks. We discussed our strategy. The BJP is preparing for a no-confidence motion and other issues, and we also discussed these matters. We will face them aggressively. BJP-JD(S) leaders, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka and others have already held discussions. We also discussed how to conduct the Assembly session,” he said.

